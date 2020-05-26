Samsung announces new security chip for smartphones

Samsung is launching a new security chip for smartphones, the new EAL 6+ certified-SE chip will also come with dedicated software.

This new security chip is designed to offer protection to a range of tasks, for example, booting, isolated storage, mobile payments and more.

“In this era of mobility and contact-less interactions, we expect our connected devices, such as smartphones or tablets, to be highly secure so as to protect personal data and enable fintech activities such as mobile banking, stock trading and cryptocurrency transactions,” said Dongho Shin, senior vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “With the new standalone security element solution (S3FV9RR), Samsung is mounting a powerful deadbolt on smart devices to safeguard private information.”

Samsung’s new security solution is an enhanced turnkey that follows the first-generation solution (S3K250AF) announced in February. The new security solution is a state-of-the-art component that offers higher assurance levels than its predecessor’s CC EAL 5+ with an industry-leading CC EAL 6+ certified-hardware secure element, S3FV9RR, and powerful security software. CC EAL 6+ is utilized in applications that demand the most stringent security requirements in the market such as flagship smartphones, e-passports and hardware wallets for cryptocurrency.

