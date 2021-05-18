Samsung announces new power management features for DDR5 modules

Samsung has announced that it is launching some new power management solution for DDR5 modules, their new PMICs, S2FPD01 and S2FPD02 are designed to reduce overheating an power usage with memory modules.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced the industry’s first integrated power management ICs (PMICs) — S2FPD01, S2FPD02 and S2FPC01, for the fifth-generation double data rate (DDR5) dual in-line memory module (DIMM).

One major design improvement to the newest generation DRAM solution involves integrating the PMIC into the memory module — previous generations placed the PMIC on the motherboard — offering increased compatibility and signal integrity, and providing a more reliable and sustained performance.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s new power solutions for the DDR5 modules over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

