Samsung announces its next generation 5G technology

Samsung has announced its next generation 5G technology, a new range of chipsets that will be embedded into their next generation 5G solutions.

This includes a new 2nd generation 5G Modem SoC, a 3rd generation mmWave RFIC and a new DFE-RFIC integrated chip.

Samsung Electronics today unveiled a range of new chipsets that will be embedded into the company’s next generation 5G solutions. The new 3GPP Rel.16 compliant chipsets consist of a third generation mmWave Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chip, a second generation 5G modem System-on-Chip (SoC) and a Digital Front End (DFE)-RFIC integrated chip. The company’s latest chips will power Samsung’s next-generation products for 5G build out, including the next generation 5G Compact Macro, Massive MIMO radios and baseband units, which will all be commercially available in 2022.

The new chipsets were announced today at “Samsung Networks: Redefined,” the company’s virtual public event highlighting notable 5G accomplishments and new solutions for network transformation. At the event, Samsung emphasized its experience in developing in-house chipsets for more than two decades and reiterated the significant investments behind the launch of multiple generations of chipsets starting from 3G, leading to today’s cutting-edge 5G solutions.

You can find out more information about Samsung’s latest 5G technology over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

