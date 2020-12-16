Samsung and Videotron to bring 5G to users in Canada

Samsung is helping Videotron launch its 5G service in Canada with a new partnership, the service will start in Montreal in Canada, which is the country’s second largest city.

For the launch, Samsung has provided 5G RAN, which covers 600MHz, 700MHz, 2.6GHz and AWS spectrums. Moreover, Samsung’s 5G RAN supports both LTE and 5G NR, enabling convenient operation of a network, and saves installation space while reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

“Collaboration with Samsung for 5G service set us ready to meet the highest expectations of our customers.” said Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. “By stepping up our collaborative efforts, we will deliver enriching experiences and keep Quebecers connected to all they care about. We are thrilled to offer a renewed connectivity experience that will accompany our customers in their daily lives.”

You can find out more details about the new partnership between Samsung and Videotron over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

