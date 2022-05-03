Samsung and Sean Wotherspoon create Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Watch4 accessories

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with designer Sean Wotherspoon to create a range of sustainable accessories for the Galaxy S21 range and the Galaxy Watch4 range.

The new Samsung and Sean Wotherspoon collection include three cases for the Galaxy S21 smartphones and three matching watch bands for the Galaxy Watch 4.

Sean Wotherspoon, co-founder of Round Two and creator of Sean Wotherspoon Designs, broke onto the scene and into social consciousness with his unique, plant-based sneaker designs in 2018. Since then, Wotherspoon has grown his vegan brand and is now widely viewed as a leader in eco-conscious- fashion, focused on raising awareness of the long-term effects on our planet through his products. For both Wortherspoon and Samsung, the shift towards sustainability doesn’t have to be intimidating for consumers. “From the start, it was clear that we were aligned on our commitment to sustainability and finding real eco-conscious solutions people can use in their everyday lives,” said Sean Wotherspoon. “It’s what drew me to this opportunity. The collection is a simple, yet powerful way for people to show their support of the planet timed to Earth Day.”

You can find out more details about this new collaboration between Samsung and Sean Wotherspoon over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals