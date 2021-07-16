Samsung and KT launch new 5G SA network in Korea

Samsung has announced tat it has launch the first commercial 5G SA (Standalone) network in Korea, the launch is in partnership with KT Corporation.

The two companies had previously worked together on a range of 5G network launches and this latest one uses Samsung’s latest 5G technology.

“Samsung is proud to play a leading role in placing Korea at the forefront of network technology innovation,” said Seungil Kim, Vice President and Head of Korea Business, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our reliable and flexible 5G SA architecture, powered by our 5G RAN and Core, will enable KT to offer its users the next generation of enhanced use cases and mobile experiences. By introducing 5G SA services in Korea, we are taking a meaningful step in 5G journey, and look forward to delivering more transformative experiences to customers and businesses with KT.”

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing network solutions to mobile operators that deliver connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s new stand alone 5G network with KT over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals