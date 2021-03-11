Samsung 4-Door Flex refrigerator launched

Samsung has added a new model to its customizable kitchen appliances, the Samsung 4-Door Flex and it is launching the North America this month.

The Samsung 4-Door Flex offers a range of customization options inside and out and it comes with a range of features.

Samsung Electronics is bringing the 4-Door Flex refrigerator lineup to global markets. The latest range includes three models—Stainless Steel, Bespoke, and Family Hub™—serving as Samsung’s latest bid to cater to consumers in today’s unprecedented new norms. Initially unveiled at CES 2021 in January, the 4-Door Flex launch will first kick off in North America in March with the Bespoke model, followed by expansions1 into select markets in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North African regions within the first half of this year.

Customization is key with the 4-Door Flex, offering flexible options for both its exterior and interior. It features a brand-new Beverage Center™, which gives quick access to the water dispenser and an automatically-filling water pitcher. It is also equipped with the Dual Auto Ice Maker, which consists of two separate ice makers that make regular Cubed Ice and smaller Ice Bites simultaneously to suit various preferences for cold beverages.

