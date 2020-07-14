SAMD21 M0+ mini Arduino compatible board now offers more power

Engineer and developer Alex Tan based in Singapore has launched a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the SAMD21 M0+ Arduino-compatible board. Featuring a 32-bit 48MHz ARM Cortex M0+ w/ internal 32K Ram 256K Flash, 8M Ram 128M Flash onboard and more.
“I have sourced and used many microcontroller boards for many projects and very often I find boards with insufficient pins, too big, too power hungry, and require additional time to customise to my project needs. I needed a board with more functions, versatility and ease of customisation. I figured, lets build a board and share it out to fellow engineer who may encounter the same problem…”
Specifications of the SAMD21 M0+ Arduino-compatible board :
Microcontroller: Atmel ATSAMD21G18A ARM Cortex M0+
Clock speed: 48 MHz
Operating voltage: 3.3V
I/O pin limits: 3.3V, 7 mA
User I/O pins: 25
PWM enabled pins: 18 user accessible pins
I2C : 1 port (SCL, SDA)
I2S : 1 port (FS, SCK, MC, SD) (experimental)
UART: 2 ports (UART TX, UART RX)
SPI: 1 port (SCLK, MISO,MOSI)
Analog inputs: 11 channels, 12-bit ADC
Analog outputs: 1 10-bit DAC
MicroUSB 2.0
MCU Flash (program) memory: 256K Bytes
MCU RAM: 32K Bytes
on-board Flash: 128M Bytes
on-board RAM: 8M Bytes
Supply in: Battery Input 2V to 4.5V, Solar input 5V to 9.5V, USB 5V
Supply out: 3.3V regulated 150mA , USB supplied 5V out
On-board Li-ion charger 4.2V default at 70mA charging current
Dimensions: 1.8 x 0.9″ (46mm x 21mm)
