SAMD21 M0+ mini Arduino compatible board now offers more power

Engineer and developer Alex Tan based in Singapore has launched a new Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the SAMD21 M0+ Arduino-compatible board. Featuring a 32-bit 48MHz ARM Cortex M0+ w/ internal 32K Ram 256K Flash, 8M Ram 128M Flash onboard and more.

“I have sourced and used many microcontroller boards for many projects and very often I find boards with insufficient pins, too big, too power hungry, and require additional time to customise to my project needs. I needed a board with more functions, versatility and ease of customisation. I figured, lets build a board and share it out to fellow engineer who may encounter the same problem…”

Specifications of the SAMD21 M0+ Arduino-compatible board :

Microcontroller: Atmel ATSAMD21G18A ARM Cortex M0+

Clock speed: 48 MHz

Operating voltage: 3.3V

I/O pin limits: 3.3V, 7 mA

User I/O pins: 25

PWM enabled pins: 18 user accessible pins

I2C : 1 port (SCL, SDA)

I2S : 1 port (FS, SCK, MC, SD) (experimental)

UART: 2 ports (UART TX, UART RX)

SPI: 1 port (SCLK, MISO,MOSI)

Analog inputs: 11 channels, 12-bit ADC

Analog outputs: 1 10-bit DAC

MicroUSB 2.0

MCU Flash (program) memory: 256K Bytes

MCU RAM: 32K Bytes

on-board Flash: 128M Bytes

on-board RAM: 8M Bytes

Supply in: Battery Input 2V to 4.5V, Solar input 5V to 9.5V, USB 5V

Supply out: 3.3V regulated 150mA , USB supplied 5V out

On-board Li-ion charger 4.2V default at 70mA charging current

Dimensions: 1.8 x 0.9″ (46mm x 21mm)

Source : Kickstarter

