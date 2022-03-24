Sakuo Mini retro game console with over 4,000+ built in

A new retro game console has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Sakuo Mini handheld preloaded with over 4,000 retro games that can be played instantly without any download needed. The small palm-sized Sakuo Mini allows you to enjoy retro games such as Mario Kart and Donkey Kong on Gameboy, and Street Fighter and Mega Man on SNES.

SAKUMO is equipped with a Cortex-A7 processor, which has a frequency of 1.2GHZ and can run all classic games easily and smoothly and supports a wealth of emulators including the ones featured below.

Retro game console

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $129 or £98 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Over 4000+ games, no need to download and install, just take SAKUMO out of your pocket and start playing. SAKUMO allows you to play Mario Kart and Donkey Kong on Gameboy, and Street Fighter and Mega Man on SNES! We have redesigned the operating system, the new system is more smooth and easy to use, you can set the screen brightness, language, key mapping, sleep mode, etc. SAKUMO supports one-click archiving, you can save the game progress at any time, and continue the game at any time.”

With the assumption that the Sakuo Mini crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Sakuo Mini retro game console project watch the promotional video below.

“SAKUMO has a very high screen-to-body ratio and a very narrow bezel, a 640*480 resolution 3-inch screen, using IPS high-definition technology, is the best screen in the handheld retro game console, it allows you to have an excellent visual experience. SAKUMO has redesigned the game buttons, each button has a comfortable pressing feel, and at the same time prevents accidental touches, helping you control the game accurately. The keys are tested for durability, and each key has a lifespan of over 1.5 million cycles.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the retro game console, jump over to the official Sakuo Mini crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals