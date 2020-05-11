SailProof rugged sailing tablet designed for a life on the waves

Sailors and seafarers searching for a rugged tablet suitable for adventures on the ocean waves may be interested in the aptly named SailProof tablet launched via Kickstarter this month. “A rugged tablet dedicated to sailors and boat owners.” Earlybird pledges are available from €525 or roughly £465 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place in a few months time during July 2020.

Goals of the SailProof tablet include :

– a high-capacity battery, to last more than a long day’s sailing without any problems, i.e. 9 to 10,000 mah,

– a screen that is REALLY readable in full sunlight (minimum 800 cd/m2), usable with gloves and with water splashes,

– a waterproof casing, at least IP67, and shock-proof,

– a good quality GPS chip, ideally combining GPS and Glonass and even Galileo,

– a processor and sufficient memory,

– a relatively recent Android OS, to avoid planned obsolescence and to take advantage of the latest improvements (especially in terms of battery management),

– a Wifi + 4G connection to access GRIBS weather and current files,

– a relatively accessible budget.

Specifications of the final SailProof Rugged waterproof tablet include :

– Android 10 (GMS certified)

– 8inch screen – 800/cd/m2 – Wet & Glove touch – Gorilla Glass 3rd generation

– CPU: MTK octacore 64 bits MT-6771, 2.0 Ghz

– 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

– Camera : rear 13mpx autofocus, front 5 mpx fixed focus

– Battery: Li-ion 9800 mah

– WIFI 802.11 (a/b/g/n/ac) 2.4 + 5.8Ghz

– Bluetooth 4.0 (BLE)

– GPS chip: UBlox-M8n – GNSS: GPS + GLONASS + Galileo

– 2G/3G/4G (1)

– MicroSD card port

– SIMcard port

– Ports: USB-C (OTG+charge), USB 3.0, Mini HDMI, DC jack, POGO pin

– Charge: USB or DC jack (a dock with continuous charging will be available later)

– Headphone: 3.5mm jack

– Operating temperature: -10 ~50°c

– Size: 227*142.5*22.9 mm

– Weight: 750 g

– IP67 certified

– MIL-STD-810G certified. Droptest: 1,2m

– 2 years warranty

– (1) GSM: B2/B3/B5/B8 – WCDMA: B1/B2/B5/B8 – TD-SCDMA:B38/B39/B40/B41 – CDMA2000 – LTE-FDD: B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/ – LTE-TDD: B38/B39/B40/B4

Source : Kickstarter

