Atom XL DMR walkie-talkie and rugged smartphone

If you are searching for a rugged smartphone you might be interested in the latest creation by Unihertz in the form of the Atom XL. A rugged smartphone equipped with a 4 inch screen and running Android 10 offering a DMR walkie-talkie system in a waterproof, rustproof and shockproof casing. Other features include fast charging technology and a 48 megapixel camera.

Early bird pledges are available from $209 or roughly £161 offering a saving of $70 off the recommended retail price free shipping is available throughout the US, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain and China.

“Powerful upgrade to the world’s smallest 4G rugged smartphone Atom, AtomXL arrives with a 4-inch screen and 48MP Camera. It adds better performance and ease of use while maintaining the world-class power, convenience and security that Atom is known for. We also improved many features that make Atom the best rugged smartphone for any outdoor activities.”

“With an upgraded IP68 waterproof rating, in addition to being dustproof and shockproof and meeting the United States Military Standard MIL-STD-810G certification, AtomXL is at ease in a variety of extreme environments and ready for any situation. Meanwhile, the shell is also upgraded to give AtomXL 360° full protection. Not only sturdy structure inside but also the solid surface outside.

AtomXL has the most suitable size that flaunts a large display but is compact enough to fit into one hand easily, so it is well-suited for outdoor activities and personal daily use. Besides, it is also good for people working in special industries that require a rugged phone such as relief workers, soldiers, police, construction workers, miners and others.”

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2020, for more details, full specifications and a complete list of all available pledge options jump over to Kickstarter.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals