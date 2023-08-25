Ruark R140 sound system unveiled

Ruark Audio has launched its latest sound system, the Ruark R140 and the device comes with a range of features including streaming from TIDAL, Deezer, BBC Sounds, Spotify Connect, Apple Airplay 2 Chromecast, and more.

With exquisite attention to detail, perfect proportions, and a modern take on seventies-inspired styling, R410 is a product designed to enhance interior spaces. From the hand-crafted grille and cabinet to the precision-formed components, only the finest quality materials have been used. Further adding to R410’s aesthetic is the new material that we’ve selected for the grille construction and enclosure. Engineered from sustainable woods that have been spliced, coloured, and recomposed, the resulting eco-wood closely resembles slow growing hardwoods, but with the added benefit of consistent grain patterns and colour that’s less prone to change with time.

“Apart from the tweeter drivers taken from our award winning MR1 speakers, absolutely

everything about our 100 Series is new! Taking almost three years to create, we are truly excited as to what 100 Series offers and believe that it will open a new and exciting chapter for Ruark.” Alan O’Rourke, Managing Director, Ruark

You can find out more details about the new Ruark R140 sound system over at Ruark Audio at the link below, The device comes in a choice of Walnut and Grey colors and it retails for £1,299 in the UK and €1,500 in Europe.

Source Ruark Audio



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals