Ruark Audio R1 MK4 DAB/Bluetooth radio unveiled

Ruark Audio has announced the launch of their latest Bluetooth DAB radio, the Ruark Audio R1 MK4 and it comes with a hand crafted slatted wood grille.

The new Ruark Audio R1 MK4 comes with an OLED display, Bluetooth, USB0C, an switchable aux input and a headphone jack, it will come in two colors, Light Cream and Espresso.

Ideal for the kitchen, perfect in the office and simply delightful to wake up to in the bedroom, our new R1 brings style to any room and with a quality Bluetooth receiver built in you can wirelessly stream to R1 from your phone or computer. Most importantly, if you love music then we are confident that you’ll find R1 Mk4 a revelation.

You can find out more information about the new Ruark Audio R1 MK4 DAB Bluetooth Radio over at Ruark Audio at the link below, the device is available for £229.99.

Source Ruark Audio

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals