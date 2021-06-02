PNY XLR8 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards

PNY has launched their new XLR8 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards this week announcing that they will be available to purchase early this month. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti allows for blistering 4K and 1440p gameplay, thanks to its enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and G6X memory. The graphics cards are equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, and 10240 CUDA cores, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers “ultra-performance gamers and content creators demand to get the most out of their system” says PNY. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is also powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast G6X memory, it gives you the power you need to rip through the most demanding games.

“Both models feature bold RGB equipped triple fan coolers that offer impressive styling and high performance cooling even during demanding games. Both the REVEL and UPRISING models of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are equipped with robust back plates to protect sensitive components and provide sleek aesthetics.”

“With more power to tap into, the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti can drive higher frame rates at higher resolutions than their non-Ti counterparts. Combined with real-time raytracing, these cards bring unparalleled in-game performance and realism to gamers everywhere.The PNY XLR8 Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are compatible with PNY’s VelocityX control software which allows for customizing and monitoring critical stats like core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, RGB lighting and more. Fine tune your graphics card parameters and control your card’s lighting.”

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

12 GB GDDR6X (384-bit)

3 Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Robust metal back plate on the REVEL and UPRISING editions

EPIC-X RGB on Revel and Uprising editions

Twin ball bearing fan hubs for improved longevity

PNY GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

8 GB GDDR6X (256-bit)

3 Fan

PCI Express 4.0

DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1

Durable back plate on the REVEL and UPRISING editions

EPIC-X RGB on Revel and Uprising editions

Twin ball bearing fan hubs for improved longevity

