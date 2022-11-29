Rolls Royce tests hydrogen powered jet engine

Rolls Royce has announced that it has completed a test of a hydrogen-powered jet engine, the test was done in conjunction with EasyJet.

You can see more information about the test below of this new hydrogen engine, it was conducted using an early concept demonstrator engine that is powered by green hydrogen.

The test took place at an outdoor test facility at MoD Boscombe Down, UK, using a converted Rolls-Royce AE 2100-A regional aircraft engine. Green hydrogen for the tests was supplied by EMEC (European Marine Energy Centre), generated using renewable energy at their hydrogen production and tidal test facility on Eday in the Orkney Islands, UK.

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps, said: “The UK is leading the global shift to guilt-free flying, and today’s test by Rolls-Royce and easyJet is an exciting demonstration of how business innovation can transform the way we live our lives.

“This is a true British success story, with the hydrogen being used to power the jet engine today produced using tidal and wind energy from the Orkney Islands of Scotland – and is a prime example of how we can work together to make aviation cleaner while driving jobs across the country.”

You can find out more details about the new hydrogen-powered Rolls Royce jet engine over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Rolls Royce





