Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia unveiled

Rolls Royce has created a one-of-a-kind version of its Phantom, the Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia, which the company says is a ‘Haute Couture-inspired masterpiece’.

The Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopia was created in partnership with Dutch fashion designers Iris van Herpen.

Phantom Syntopia is the most ambitious, singular and highly Bespoke Phantom we have ever created, and a clear statement of Rolls-Royce’s standing as a true luxury house. Building on two decades of joint undertakings with the world’s most celebrated design houses, artists, horologists and jewellers, Phantom Syntopia secures Phantom’s standing as the ultimate blank canvas for Bespoke personalisation. In collaborating with internationally renowned designer and Haute Couturière Iris van Herpen, we once again redraw the boundaries of innovation, craftsmanship and Bespoke possibility; not just for a motor car but across the wider luxury sector.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

“For this special collaboration I was inspired by the concept of ‘Weaving Water’ and transformed the sense of being in movement into an immersive experience of fluidity inside the Phantom. I wanted this to become a state-of-the-art experience being overwhelmed by the forces of nature. The powerful movement of the Phantom is woven into the shifting three-dimensional waves inside the car to embody the ingenuity of nature.

You can find out more information about the Rolls Royce Phantom Syntopiaover at Rolls Royce at the link below.

