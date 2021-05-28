Rolls Royce have unveiled their latest Coachbuild, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail which ins a unique commission built for one of their clients.

This new model will be a permanent model in their coach building portfolio, it certainly is an interesting looking car from the photos.

The first Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, unveiled today, is a curation of exceptional thoughts, concepts and items, which culminate to form the clients’ perfect experience. The commissioning patrons, a globally successful couple who are highly proficient in the appointment of Rolls-Royces, truly personify connoisseurship; their luxury curation is an artform in itself. Their proposition was purposefully self-indulgent. Their desire was to create a response to a life of hard work, success achieved, and celebration required. Their Rolls-Royce Boat Tail should be joyful, a celebratory car to enjoy with their family.

Together, with the marque’s designers, they embarked on an intellectual journey, founded on a long-standing and creative relationship with the brand. Indeed, the clients’ fascination of the Boat Tail form was furthered by a motor car in their private collection; a 1932 Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, lovingly restored, by them, in time for their modern Boat Tail’s completion.

You can find out more information about the Rolls Royce Boat Tail over at Rolls Royce at the link below.

Source Rolls Royce

