Rolls Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow unveiled

Rolls Royce has unveiled a limited edition version of its Wraith, the Rolls Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow, and the car will be limited to just 12 units.

This will be the last V12 coupe that Rolls Royce builds and they are marking the occasion with this new limited edition Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow model.

“Wraith is one of the most significant and influential cars we have ever made at Goodwood. Its extraordinary power, performance and presence opened the Rolls-Royce brand to an entirely new group of clients. It created its own following within contemporary culture and then expanded that further in its alternative Black Badge guise. As the last examples of this landmark motor car get ready to leave Goodwood, we commemorate Wraith’s status as the last series V12 coupé we will ever make. Both Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow and its inspiration, the V12-powered land speed record-holding Thunderbolt of the thirties, represent the culmination of many long years of achievement, and the end of their respective eras. This magnificent final V12 coupé Collection captures both the significance and spirit of Wraith through the marque’s hallmark and peerless Bespoke capabilities. A fitting finale for this transformative motor car.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars today unveils Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow to mark the end of production of one of the most transformative motor cars in the marque’s history. This Bespoke masterpiece, limited to just 12 examples worldwide, is also the last V12 coupé Rolls-Royce will ever make, as it embarks on its bold new electric era.

You can find out more details about this limited edition Rolls Royce Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow over at the company’s website at the link below,

Source Rolls Royce





