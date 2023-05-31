Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’ unveiled

Rolls Royce has unveiled a new exclusive version of its Cullinan, the Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’ the car will be limited to just 62 examples worldwide and it will come with a range of bespoke features.

This will include a Lunar Starlight headliner with 1,183 fiber optic stars and 250,000 stitches, it will also come with a range of other features you can see more information on these below.

“With Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow, we venture to the fabled Kármán Line, where the constraints of Earth give way to the infinite freedom of outer space: a zone of incomparable beauty, mystery and boundless possibility. In creating Blue Shadow, the Bespoke Collective of designers, engineers and craftspeople captured this spirit by embarking on their own voyage of discovery, once again pushing the boundaries of craftsmanship. Blue Shadow is a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection and a celebration of the spirit of exploration, designed for the unique individuals who expand horizons and represent the very best of human endeavour.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Rolls-Royce is delighted to present the stunning Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’ Private Collection, exploring the beauty and mystery of space. For this unique creation, leading Rolls-Royce designers drew inspiration from the Kármán Line, the invisible boundary 62 miles above the Earth’s surface, where our planet’s atmosphere ends and outer space begins.

You can find out more details about the new Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’ over at Rolls Royce at the link below, the car is available from the Private Office and there are no details on pricing.

Source Rolls Royce



