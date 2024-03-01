Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail unveiled

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars recently unveiled a new pinnacle of bespoke luxury, the Arcadia, marking the third Coachbuild Droptail commission. This extraordinary vehicle is not just a testament to the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and excellence but also a celebration of the form, embodying a uniquely pure reflection of the Droptail’s principal design ethos.

The Arcadia stands out for several reasons, not least of which is the inclusion of the most complex clock face ever to grace a Rolls-Royce dashboard. The assembly of this intricate timepiece alone required an astonishing five months of dedicated craftsmanship, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail that defines the Rolls-Royce marque.

But the clock is just one element of the Arcadia’s lavish design. The wood sections of the car, integral to its luxurious interior and exterior finish, took over 8,000 hours to create. This painstaking effort underscores the level of artisanal skill and dedication involved in bringing the Droptail to life, ensuring that every inch of the vehicle reflects the pinnacle of automotive luxury.

The commission’s name, Arcadia, draws inspiration from Ancient Greek mythology, referring to a utopian vision of harmonious nature, often described as ‘Heaven on Earth.’ This choice of name reflects the vehicle’s status as a piece of rolling artistry that transcends the ordinary, offering its owner not just a mode of transportation but an escape to a realm of unparalleled beauty and refinement.

Significantly, the Droptail represents the first roadster body style in Rolls-Royce’s modern history. This bold step underscores the brand’s willingness to explore new territories in luxury automotive design, blending tradition with innovation to create something truly exceptional.

The coachbuilt masterpiece was presented to the commissioning client at a private ceremony in Singapore, underscoring the exclusive nature of the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild experience. Clients who commission these bespoke creations are not just purchasing a vehicle; they are participating in the creation of a unique piece of automotive history, tailored to their exact specifications and desires.

Source Rolls-Royce



