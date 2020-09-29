Roku Streambar is a soundbar with Roku built in

Roku is launching a new streaming device, the Roku Streambar which is a soundbar with Roku built in.

The Roku Streambar offers 4K streaming and with 4K HDR and it features remote control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices, it also comes with support for AirPlay 2 and will get HomeKit support soon.

The Roku Streambar is the ultimate 2-in-1 entertainment upgrade with powerful streaming and premium sound for any TV with HDMI, including Roku TV models. Hear every detail as you stream in vibrant 4K HDR picture quality on compatible TVs. With its compact acoustic design and powerful signal processing, its center drivers deliver crisp, clean audio that makes dialogue easier to hear while its angled side drivers fill the room with sound.

You can find out more details about the new Roku Streambar over at Roku at the link below, it will go on sale in the UK in October for £1239.

Source Roku

