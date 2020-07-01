ASUS ROG partners with DJ Alan Walker for Exclusive ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop

DJ Alan Walker and ASUS ROG have partnered to create an exclusive variant of the Zephyrus gaming laptop. Walker’s background, skills, and interest in gaming make him an ideal partner for ROG, says ASUS. “I can’t wait to begin this journey with Republic of Gamers. Since the beginning of my career, I’ve wanted to combine and merge the worlds of music, tech and gaming in everything I do. And this is a great opportunity to continue that mission. A big thanks to everyone at ROG for giving me this opportunity!” said Alan Walker.

“Together, ASUS ROG and Alan Walker are exploring more ways to enhance the lives of content creators and gamers everywhere, starting with Walker himself. To kick off the collaboration, ROG sought to produce a laptop tailored to Walker’s needs as a gamer, creator, and musician. For that, one device stood out above the rest: the ROG Zephyrus G14.

As one of the world’s most powerful 14-inch gaming laptops currently on the market, the Zephyrus G14 fits the latest generation 8-core 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and a robust NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU in a lightweight, ultra-slim chassis measuring under 20mm thin. On a performance level alone, this laptop was ideal for Walker, who games, makes music, and travels frequently for work. What truly sets the Zephyrus G14 apart, however, is its rich set of premium features that elevate the full laptop experience.

In order to work on professional-level creative content, a laptop must offer top notch visuals and sound quality. It’s not always feasible to set up an external display or wear headphones, especially while traveling. With the Zephyrus G14, everything necessary for serious work and play is already built in. The device’s IPS-level display is Pantone Validated and features Adaptive Sync variable refresh rate technology that makes gaming ultra-smooth.

Sound is clean and rich thanks to a quad speaker design with two tweeters that fire high-frequency sounds toward the user and two woofers that offer deep bass amplified by the ErgoLift design. Each speaker is powered by Dolby Atmos technology that offers immersive virtual surround sound. Plus, the device’s one-of-a-kind AniMe Matrix LED display embedded on the laptop lid gives creatives like Walker a new platform to show off their animations, text effects, and audio visualizers that make playing music a uniquely visual experience.

For Alan Walker’s exclusive Zephyrus G14, ROG designers took inspiration from his music and signature style to create a new skin with a sleek, white chassis, custom text elements, and custom keyboard. Walker’s G14 also includes a custom lighting effect for the AniMe Matrix LED display that combines scrolling text with animated art elements that evoke his music and aesthetic. This unique visual display will be available for all Zephyrus G14 devices later this year.”

Source : TPU

