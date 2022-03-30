ROCCAT Kone XP Ergonomic gaming mouse $90

ROCCAT has launched a new ergonomic gaming mouse in the form of the Kone XP which is now available to purchase priced at $90. Equipped with ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K DPI sensor and Titan Optical Switches the mouse is equipped with heat-treated pure PFTE mouse skates and the PhantomFlex cable.

If you are a fan of RGB lighting will be pleased to know that the ROCCAT Kone XP ergonomic gaming mouse features over 20 LEDs as well as a transparent 4D Krystal Wheel. Equipped with 15 buttons, with 29 different button functionalities thanks to ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift[+] technology makes the gaming mouse perfect perfect for strategy games and MMOs.

Ergonomic gaming mouse

“The Kone XP’s multi-button design, along with its revised ergonomics, reduced weight, and overall comfort will appeal to fans of ROCCAT’s earlier Kone AIMO Remastered, as well as PC gamers who play a range of games across different genres.

The Kone XP’s ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches sit under the left and right click buttons, giving a responsive click with incredibly rapid actuation for unparalleled speed and precision. The Titan Optical Switch is twice as fast as a mechanical switch and twice as durable, clocking in at a scorching 0.2 ms actuation speed for up to 70 million clicks. Kone XP also allows for customizable debounce timing – critical for drag-clicking, making it a great companion for Minecraft.”

“With the Kone XP’s amazing 22 LED lights, 8 light pipelines and translucent shell, ROCCAT is once again reinventing RGB lighting. The Kone XP’s translucent shell sets the stage to showcase ROCCAT’s AIMO lighting engine and ecosystem, synchronizing with other AIMO-enabled ROCCAT products such as the Magma membrane keyboard or the award-winning Vulcans.

ROCCAT Kone XP features :

Refined Kone shape with multi-button design

15 programmable buttons with 29 possible functions

3D RGB lighting with 22 LEDs

Krystal 4D wheel provides deeper customization

ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor

Tactile & fast Titan Switch Optical

Lightweight & Flexible PhantomFlex™ cable

Heat-treated pure PTFE glides for a smoother motion

2-year limited manufacturer warranty

NVIDIA Reflex compatible

AIMO produces vibrant lighting displays in 16.8 million colours right out of the box, without the need for extensive configuration. Kone XP also features ROCCAT’s innovative 4D Krystal Wheel, which diffuses RGB lighting through its smoky transparent design to produce a unique lighting effect. In addition to the typical vertical click and scroll functions, the 4D Krystal Wheel also provides left and right lateral inputs, plus ROCCAT’s satisfying tactile “click” feel.”

At the heart of the Kone XP PC gamers will find ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor (based on PAW3370 from PixArt). The Owl-Eye sensor tracks mouse movement with high-precision for extreme in-game accuracy and is customizable via ROCCAT’s Swarm software suite. The Kone XP also features ROCCAT’s PhantomFlex cable and heat-treated PTFE glides for a wireless mouse feeling. Flexible, pliable, and light, the cable resists snagging or tangling, and the extra heat-treatment on the slides means the mouse glides smoothly across desktops.”

Source : ROCCAT

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals