RoboVac X8 and X8 Hybrid mopping and powerful robot vacuum cleaners



Eufy has unveiled its new robot vacuum cleaner the RoboVac X8 and the X8 Hybrid offering a machines powerful enough to clean pet hairs from a variety of different surfaces. If you acquire both mopping and vacuuming the X8 Hybrid is the robot vacuum cleaner you require but both versions are equipped with new Twin Turbine Technology that applies two turbines that generate 2 x 2,000 Pascals (pa) of suction power.

RoboVac X8 and RoboVac X8 Hybrid are priced at $600 and $650 respectively and are now available to preorder throughout the United States United Kingdom and Germany. The X8 Hybrid features both mopping and vacuum modes but both can be controlled using the companion smartphone application.

“This together with dynamic pressure suction , means those trickier than usual particles are swept up with ease. And pet owners can rest easily, knowing that pet-hair cleaning capabilities have increased by almost 57% compared to previous RoboVac models”.

Eufy’s X8 Series makes vacuuming smart with iPath Laser Navigation. Using a Lidar laser, the RoboVac X8 learns the layout of your house and builds a real-time map – ensuring it covers the entire room.

The X8 series also uses A.I. Map technology that allows users to see the X8’s real-time mapping report and use that data with zone commands to customize where the X8 should and shouldn’t clean such as skipping toilets or other areas of your home may not need vacuuming.

“Clever sensors also ensure the X8 will navigate around stairs, find its way out of trouble spots, and make sure your valuables aren’t swept up in the mess.”

Source : Eufy

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals