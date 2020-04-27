JNC robot vacuum cleaner hits Kickstarter from $100

If you are in the market for a small and quiet robot vacuum cleaner, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign which is launched this month for the JNC robot vacuum cleaner. Priced at just $100 or £82 early bird backers are able to secure a 60% saving off the recommended retail price.

If all goes to plan and the Kickstarter campaign is successful, and manufacturing progresses smoothly worldwide deliveries are expected to take place during June 2020.

“We’re committed to delivering the JNC Teeny Tiny Robot Vacuum Cleaner to meet your expectations. We’ve planned our production schedule carefully and our years of experience of delivering quality goods to our customers help us get through potential obstacles – we continually work hard with our team and partners to ensure everything runs smoothly. Of course there is always a possibility of unexpected delays in production and therefore delivery – if this would happen at any point during this campaign, we promise to be transparent and keep our backers informed along the way.”

Source : Kickstarter

