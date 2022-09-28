Play with your pet from anywhere with the Rollbot robot pet toy

Pet owners who would like to interact remotely with their pets may be interested in a new ball shaped robot pet toy aptly named the Rollbot. Complete with its companion application you can watch and interact with your pet remotely enabling you to enjoy a moment playing or entertaining your pet while they relax in the comfort of your home.

Equipped with HD cloud camera, advanced sensors and high-performance processor the pet companion robot can be controlled from your smartphone and is resistant to bites and scratches. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting pet toy from roughly $214 or £178 (depending on current exchange rates).

“When Rollbot is connected to Wi-Fi, it allows you to watch, interact, and capture your pet’s cutest moments in real time with your cell phone in anywhere. A wide-angle HD cloud camera gives you an optimal view of all the cute things you might have missed while you are away, as well as records, snaps images and video at the touch of a button. Rollbot’s ball-shaped design helps him to go anywhere without the limitations of the environment on areas such as lawns, beaches, and mud puddles, moving at a controlable maximum speed of 10 km/h. “

Robot pet toy

Assuming that the Rollbot funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Rollbot robot pet companion project play the promotional video below.

“With the IP68 waterproof housing, Rollbot and you can still have a good time outdoor even on rainy days. He can be fully submerged and even moved in the water. Cleaning Rollbot is also very easy, just like to wash the dishes.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the robot pet companion, jump over to the official Rollbot crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



