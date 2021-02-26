Ringbrothers 1968 Cougar uses modern Mustang power

It’s always cool to see a classic piece of American muscle get updated with modern components and power while maintaining its classic looks. Ringbrothers has unveiled a resto-mod 1968 Mercury Cougar that features the Ford Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 from a modern Mustang under the hood. The V-8 engine is paired with a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission taken from the F-150 Raptor in this application.

Before getting its modern heart, the classic Cougar had a complete frame-off restoration. Restoration included new floor pans and transmission tunnel along with performance suspension, brakes, and custom wheels. The car got a fresh coat of green paint and all sorts of new shiny bits on the outside.

Ringbrothers says the car was unable to make the SEMA show because it wasn’t held due to the coronavirus pandemic. They do hope to unveil the car to the public soon. The car is incredibly beautiful and should perform very well to boot.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals