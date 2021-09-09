Riftbreaker PlayStation 5 base-building strategy game features 4K, ray traced shadows and more

Pawel Lekki Producer and Designer at EXOR Studios has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming launch of The Riftbreaker on the PlayStation 5. The base-building strategy game with elements of survival, exploration, and action-RPG will be launching on the PlayStation platform next month and will be available to play from October 14th 2021 onwards.

“As Captain Ashley S. Nowak your job is to jump through a one-way portal to Galatea 37, a distant planet in the far reaches of the Milky Way Galaxy. Once you’re there you must singlehandedly prepare the planet for further colonization. When we started working on this project back in 2018 we already knew that we wanted to deliver a truly next-gen experience for our players. We enhanced our custom game engine, The Schmetterling 2.0, with cutting-edge features and technologies that allow us to fully take advantage of the next-gen hardware for the strategy game.”

Riftbreaker PlayStation 5 base-building strategy game

“You will be able to play The Riftbreaker on PS5 with ray traced shadows. Thanks to the use of RT shadows we can ensure that every scene in the game will feature beautiful, dynamic soft shadows that are entirely accurate in every frame. This technology also allows to include additional shadow casting lights like for example a comet flying above the player’s head or a burning fire golem that illuminates its surroundings with precise shadows being cast by every blade of grass. “

“The Riftbreaker is a very open-ended strategy game. There is no right or wrong way to play. If you prefer a more action-oriented approach, you can limit base-building to a bare minimum and take on the hordes of Galatean creatures head-on. Alternatively, if you prefer to stay inside your fortress most of the time, you can spend hours designing the most optimal layout and enhancing your economy.”

For more details on the Riftbreaker strategy game for the PlayStation 5 jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PS Blog

