RGB desk lamp with integrated fast wireless charger

If you are searching for an adjustable RGB desk lamp you might be interested in a new device created by the engineers at Yeslamp. Equipped with an integrated fast wireless charger, the lamp can charge your phone, earbuds and more as you work or play. Featuring natural spectrum light which can be easily adjusted and a folding compact design the RGB desk lamp also synchronizes with PC games and music if desired. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $99 or £82 (depending on current exchange rates).

“An aluminum alloy structure designed in Mecha style, this really cool lamp is going to make you feel proud of having it on your desktop—at home or in the office. The 4 switchable smart RGB ambient light modes create spectacular lighting effects that are synchronized through a sound sensor with the rhythm of the music you’re listening to, or the sounds that are being played. Basically, we can confidently say that you’re about to have the most immersive gaming experience ever with dynamic lighting effects that thus far eSports could only dream of having!”

RGB desk lamp with wireless charger

“A light that lets you do what you want, making things brighter, but which also makes you feel like you’re not alone when you’re focused on what you’re doing. That’s what the dynamic RGB lighting means: it’s not just when you’re playing a game, it also synchs with the music that is playing, creating an ambient lighting that is welcoming and dynamic.”

If the Yeslamp Ace crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the Yeslamp Ace desk lamp project check out the promotional video below.

“Yeslamp Ace uses advanced LED beads that have better light efficiency than ordinary LED beads. This means it can use 7W of energy consumption to bring more than 10W of brightness, which makes it more energy-saving and environmentally friendly than ordinary LED lamps. Instead of keeping your workspace cluttered with several charging cables for your devices, Yeslamp Ace can quickly charge your smart watch, mobile phone, and tablet, powering your devices while using next to no desktop space.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the desk lamp, jump over to the official Yeslamp Ace crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals