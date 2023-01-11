SmallRig P20 folding iPhone camera accessory mount

If you are searching for an easy way to create more professional videos using your iPhone while out and about. You might be interested in a new folding iPhone camera accessory mount system named the SmallRig P20. Designed to provide a pocket-sized yet universal phone stabiliser complete with mounts for lighting, microphone and more depending on your needs. Thanks to its folding design the ultraportable stabiliser can be easily carried in your bag or pocket and ready for action in just a few seconds.

“Introducing SmallRig P20, the versatile, portable and universal smartphone filmmaking cage. This revolutionary new rig instantly improves the stability and quality of your videography. Now you can effortlessly produce professional vlogs and TikTok videos anytime and anywhere. With SmallRig P20, you can always create smooth cinematic videos of your own.”

Equipped with a tripod mount and handled for each hand the SmallRig P20 offers a versatile way to stabilize your phone video footage. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $24 or £20 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 52% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

iPhone camera accessory mount

“It can be difficult to maintain a steady camera when shooting long film scenes, but P20 solves that issue. Engineered to provide the best filming experience, SmallRig P20 instantly boosts stability with a dual-handle design that makes filming smooth and steady. With SmallRig P20, everything is so much easier!”

With the assumption that the SmallRig P20 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the SmallRig P20 iPhone camera accessory mount project observe the promotional video below.

“SmallRig P20 supports horizontal and vertical shooting modes. You can also install the smartphone cage on a tripod or other brackets. It’s super easy to use, all you have to do is mount your smartphone and other accessories and you are ready to go! From fast-moving action to sports, live video blogs, documentaries and independent features, SmallRig P20’s sophisticated design and adaptability make it a versatile and dependable production tool. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the iPhone camera accessory mount, jump over to the official SmallRig P20 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





