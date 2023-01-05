Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8

Iconic camera manufacturer Nikon has this week announced the development of two new lenses for its range of Nikon Z cameras in the form of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens. Together with the new NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens. Although pictures have been released by Nikon the actual product may differ from the photos shown above and below.

The two new Nikon Z lenses are currently under development for full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S

“The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line* NIKKOR Z lens series, and realizes both superior rendering performance and large, beautiful bokeh. It expands possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion.

*The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.”

NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8

“The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 achieves outstanding slimness and lightness, as well as high rendering performance, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers who take their camera everywhere so as not to miss a momenNikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.”

Source : Nikon





