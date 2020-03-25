Revolut bank alternative launches in the US

Bring an alternative to traditional banks, Revolut has launched their service through the US this week offering a service which provides one physical and one virtual card. Revolut is a prepaid MasterCard specifically created for travellers but can also be used for everyday life purchases and money management as well as offering the ability to purchase crypto currencies and even gold. (Revolut’s cryptocurrency service is not regulated by the FCA)

Revolut offers an easy way to carry multiple currencies providing the quick exchange at a competitive rate. “Banks will charge you when you spend or transfer money abroad. We’re not about hidden fees or rubbish exchange rates, and that’s why 10M+ people already use Revolut”

Benefits of the Revolut service include :

– We don’t believe in financial borders, so it’s only fair that we let you spend abroad in over 150 currencies with the interbank exchange rate, with a small 0.5% fee for anything above £5,000 each month. A flat mark-up on weekends and on certain currencies may apply.

– Withdraw money abroad – Although ATM withdrawals cost us money, we give you £200 a month in international ATM withdrawals for free. Anything over £200 attracts a small 2% fee to help us cover our costs.

– Insurance at the touch of a button – From your health to your phone, we’ll make sure you and the things you love are protected worldwide from as little as £1.00 per day. Insurance provided by Revolut Travel Ltd.

Source : Revolut

