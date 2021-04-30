Returnal space adventure launches on PlayStation 5

Returnal developer Housemarque has this week released a new gameplay trailer for Returnal, the third-person shooter roguelike psychological horror video game which is now available to play on the PlayStation 5. Offering a single player adventure on a distant shape-shifting world. Manage equipment and resources carefully, because every time you die, you restart from the beginning.

“After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated – forced to restart her journey every time she dies.”

“Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.”

“Brought to life by stunning visual effects, the dark beauty of the decaying world around you is packed with explosive surprises. From high stakes, bullet hell-fuelled combat, to visceral twists and turns through stark and contrasting environments. You’ll explore, discover and fight your way through an unforgiving journey, where mystery stalks your every move.”

Source : PlayStation

