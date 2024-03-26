Time Master 70 retro wristwatch inspired by 1970s design

Ferro & Company, founded by two brothers in Vancouver, Canada, introduces the Time Master 70, a collection of retro wristwatches inspired by the 1970s. This new line of watches is a nod to the past, blending the iconic 1970s aesthetic with the precision of today’s watchmaking. It’s a perfect match for those of you who adore vintage flair but demand the reliability of contemporary design.

The Time Master 70 series presents four distinct models: Silver Boom, Tangerine Tango, Retro Rose, and Cielo Azul. Each one is a tribute to the 70s, featuring color schemes that pop and draw the eye, just like the fashion and design of that dynamic decade. If you’re someone who appreciates the unique charm of retro designs and the functionality of modern watches, this collection is crafted for you.

Early bird packages are now available for the clever project from roughly $490 or £384 (depending on current exchange rates). At the heart of these watches lies the Japan Miyota Calibre 9039 automatic movement. This mechanism is celebrated for its precision, ensuring that you can count on your watch to keep time accurately. It’s like having a reliable piece of history on your wrist. The Time Master 70 watches are encased in a 39mm cushion-shaped, 316L stainless steel case, giving them a robust and classic appearance. The bezel is semi-square and radial brushed, setting these watches apart in design.

Retro Wristwatch Inspired By 1970s Design

When it comes to durability, the Time Master 70 doesn’t disappoint. Each watch is fitted with a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal, keeping your timepiece looking sharp and polished. They’re practical too, with water resistance up to 100 meters, making them suitable for everyday wear and even the occasional swim. The screw-down crown, adorned with the company’s logo, not only helps with water resistance but also adds a unique touch to the watch.

For those times when you find yourself in low light, the Luminova BGW9 on the hour marks and hands ensures you can still tell the time. The Silver Boom model goes a step further, with an additional orange lume for even better visibility. The watches are paired with a 316L stainless steel bracelet that features a quick-release function and a micro-adjust clasp, allowing for effortless size adjustments.

Assuming that the Time Master 70 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Time Master 70 retro wristwatch project look at the promotional video below.

If you’re a collector or simply someone who likes to take good care of your watches, Ferro & Company has thought of you too. They offer luxurious Top Grain Leather Straps and a Travel Leather Three Watch Roll, designed to complement the watch’s style and provide a convenient way to carry and protect your timepieces.

The Time Master 70 collection isn’t just about tracking time; it’s about owning a piece of wearable art that captures the essence of the 1970s. For those who like exclusivity, the collection includes a “Founders Edition” engraving that’s only available to Kickstarter backers, making these watches even more desirable to collectors and vintage aficionados.

The Time Master 70 by Ferro & Company is a tribute to the design of the 1970s, reinterpreted with the finesse of modern watchmaking. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants a watch that reflects the charm of the past with the performance and quality of the present. With the Time Master 70, every moment on your wrist is a chance to enjoy a slice of vintage elegance, backed by the assurance of today’s craftsmanship.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the retro wristwatch, jump over to the official Time Master 70 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals