Watch the Resident Evil Showcase stream tomorrow

Kellen Haney Associate Manager, Social Media & Community at Capcom has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce the upcoming Resident Evil Showcase stream that will be taking place tomorrow on January 21, 2021.

“We won’t spoil all the fun announcements that await, but you’ll definitely want to be there live as it happens. Join our host Brittney Brombacher as we showcase new information on Resident Evil Village, including an extended trailer that unveils a bit more of the world and mysterious new characters, as well as a first look at gameplay! We’ll also have Producer Peter Fabiano there to help guide you through the world of Resident Evil Village and the horrors that await you. If you need to leave the lights on and hide under a blanket, we won’t judge you.”

Source : PlayStation

