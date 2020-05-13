Resident Evil 3 The Board Game hits Kickstarter

Resident Evil fans might be interested to know that an official tabletop boardgame is currently available via Kickstarter, bringing the storyline and characters from the Resident Evil 3 video game to life. Early bird pledges are available from £65 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during June 2021.

“True survival horror returns to the tabletop in this spine-tingling campaign game that will have you sleeping with the lights on… Based on Capcom’s classic Resident Evil 3: Nemesis video game, Resident Evil™ 3: The Board Game is a cooperative campaign game for 1-4 players.”

“Playing as a survivor trapped in Raccoon City, you must fight to survive the nightmare and make your escape—but with unknown terrors waiting around every corner, can you handle the suspense? Feel the fear as you fight to stay alive in a city overrun by monsters…Exploring Raccoon City as an open world, you’ll need to work together to search for items and make meaningful choices on how to progress. “

Source : Kickstarter

