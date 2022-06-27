Resident Evil 2 PC Remake disappoints Digital Foundry

As well as PS5 vs XBox performance test concentrating on the new ray tracing and 120 Hz mode in Resident Evil 7, the team over at Digital Foundry have been disappointed by the PC Resident Evil 2 Remake saying that “Capcom’s ports simply aren’t good enough”.

Watch the video embedded below to learn more about exactly where Capcom have slipped up and what you can expect from the PC version of the Resident Evil 2 Remake which launched earlier this month. It is worth mentioning that in the video Digital Foundry states at 00:05:07 that you are stuck with SSAO only. This is incorrect and to unlock the other AO options you need to ensure the RT switch is set to off, after which the other options will show up.

Resident Evil 2 Remake PC analysis

“Capcom’s new patches for Resident Evil 2 Remake, its sequel and Resident Evil 7 received generally favourable reviews from the DF staff in their console iterations. However, Capcom’s approach to PC is lacklustre and disappointing. Alex takes a look at the most demanding of the three games – Resident Evil 2 Remake – and comes away shocked and disappointed by an upgrade that, for the most part, is anything but. Why is Capcom treating PC gamers like second-class citizens? If you’re not using RT or your GPU doesn’t support RT – ie the situation for most users – this is actually a substantial downgrade.”

Source : Digital Foundry

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals