Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid unveiled

Renault is launching its new Clio in the UK, the Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid and the car gets an updated design that gives it a more sporty look and a range of new features including the latest technology.

The new Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid will be the only powertrain option available in the UK, the car will come with around 145 horsepower, you can see more details about the car below.

New Clio E-Tech full hybrid will come in a choice of trims including the new esprit Alpine. The latter’s one-of-a-kind sporty, techy and classy looks add intensity to a vehicle that encapsulates everything the Renaulution stands for.

“Clio’s success has never waned. It is France’s best-selling car ever – with 16 million sold worldwide. Now New Clio E-Tech full hybrid is taking the next step with its novel style and even sharper front face. The E-Tech Full Hybrid powertrain under the bonnet is a pleasure to drive and very economical: it delivers 145 hp and releases 93 grams of CO 2 per km*. This efficient technology is here to support our customers’ energy transition in many countries.”

You can find out more information about the new Renault Clio E-Tech Hybrid over at Renault at the link below as yet there are no details on pricing, as soon as we get more details, we will let you know.

Source Renault





