Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid launched in the UK

Renault has launched a new hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) in the UK, the Renault Captur E-Tech and the car comes with a range of different models.

The models include the conic, S Edition and R.S Line special editions and prices start at £24,500 on the road, the car features a 1.6 litre petrol engine and two electric motors.

The All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid uses the same technology that debuted on the Clio E-Tech hybrid, which was engineered with input from the Alpine F1 team. It combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2 kW lithium-ion battery and two electric motors, together with the automatic, multi-mode dog gearbox that features in all other E-Tech models. In operation, it starts the vehicle in 100 per cent electric mode, significantly reducing the gap in acceleration during gear changes. This means a smoother, more refined drive plus better performance.

The hybrid powertrain allows significant reductions in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. It is designed to use the optimal energy output to recharge the battery whenever the energy created is more than the required power. Then, kinetic energy recovered during deceleration or braking can be transformed into electrical energy to recharge the battery. The electrical energy is then in reserve to assist with acceleration, or for all-electric operation at lower speeds in urban areas, later in a journey.

