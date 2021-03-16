Reminder: Save 71% on the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads

We have an awesome deal on the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads is available in our deals store for $39.99, that’s a saving of 71% off off the regular price.

You only get one set of adult teeth, and it deserves better than a flimsy $2 manual toothbrush. Capable of removing up to 10 times more plaque than a traditional brush, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush gives your pearly whites the TLC they deserve. This high-end brush allows you to customize your brushing experience with soft, whiten, massage, and cleaning modes. Plus, the 40,000 VPM motor provides a deep clean while dissolving stains and whitening your teeth at the same time. For an amazing price, you’ll even get the included travel case and eight brush heads, so you’ll save on brush head replacements down the line. Features of the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 Dupont Brush Heads include : Remove 10x more plaque than a traditional toothbrush

Improve your gum health in as little as one week

40,000 VPM motor dissolves stains & whitens simultaneously

Customize your brushing experience with whiten, massage & cleaning modes

Customize your brushing experience with whiten, massage & cleaning modes

Take anywhere thanks to the included travel case & extra brush heads

Specs 40,000 VPM motor

4 cleaning modes: soft, whiten, massage, and clean Includes Brush handle

Charging dock

8 brush heads

Travel case

Manual

You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.

Get this deal>

