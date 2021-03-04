Reminder: Save 33% on the STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits

We have an amazing deal on the The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.
The The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits is available in our deals store for $79.99, that’s a saving of 33% off off the regular price.
The STEM Starter Bundle comes with both Robotic Kit and a Curiosity Kit. Robotic Kit is a Lego-compatible STEM toy that develops kids’ natural creativity and curiosity with design and technology. On the other hand, the Curiosity kit is a STEM starter kit designed to teach children technological concepts of the 21st century. It helps to build interest in robotics simply and safely using electronic building blocks and craft materials.
Robotic Kit
- Lego compatible STEM toy
- Develops kid’s natural creativity & curiosity with design and technology
- Grows creative confidence & transforms artistic visions into fun projects
- Teaches problem-solving & increases attention span
- For ages 5-8
Curiosity Kit
- Fosters creativity & sparks curiosity in learning
- Increases attention span & improves motor skills using constructive play
- Teaches problem-solving skills & develops analytical thinking perspective
- Transforms passive learning to active learning process
- For ages 7-10
Specs
- Materials: electronic modules, arts & crafts
- Robotic kit
- Easy to build
- Safe to play
- Compatible with Lego
- Includes a guidebook
- For ages 5-8
- Curiosity kit
- No welding required
- Covers 15 pilot DIY experiments
- Extensible for coding
- For ages 7-10
Includes
- Robotic Kit
- Fan Header Foam
- Benham’s Top
- Small Plate
- Paint
- Confetti Paper
- Fan Filter
- Foam Ring
- Sticky Putty
- Rubber Bands
- Pasteur Pipette
- Vacuum Paper
- Marker Pens
- Washable Black Pen
- Drinking Straw
- Round Foam
- Thaumatrope Papers
- Thaumatrope Foam
- Color Wheel
- Newton Disc
- Benham’s Top
- Thaumatrope Plate
- Filter Paper
- Big Plate
- Round Paper
- Curiosity Kit
- Flashlight Cardboard
- Smarthat Body Cardboard
- Smarthat Base Cardboard
- Projection Cards
- Morse Code Foam
- Rectangle Foam
- Straw
- Popsicle Sticks
- Sticky Putty
- Smart Pet Feeder Cardboard
- Smart Security Cardboard
- Foam Slot
- Door Alarm Cardboard
- Visitor at the Door Cardboard
- Smart Lock Cards
- Morse Code Cardboard
- Dolphin Patterned Lambshade
- Smart Lock Box
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below. Get this deal>
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.