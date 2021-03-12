Reminder: Save 20% on the Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool

Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool is available in our deals store for $39.99, that’s a saving of 20% off off the regular price.

“Work Through Any Emergency Situation with This Handy 7-in-1 Automotive Multi-Tool”

No one wants to deal with an emergency during a trip but it’s better to be prepared and safe than not at all. The Kelvin.7 Automotive Emergency Multi-Tool is a 7-in-1 solution for any unexpected roadside problem, giving you the feeling of safety and assurance. It has a window breaker, razor-sharp seatbelt cutter, hand-crank power generator, 4 built-in magnets, flashing emergency hazard light, LED flashlight, and a USB emergency power supply. Go on the road with no worries with all these 7 tools in the palm of your hand!

Specs 7-in-1 multi-tool Safety belt cutter Window breaker Hand-crank power generator 4x built-in magnets SOS lighting LED flashlight USB emergency power supply

Product dimensions: 3″H x 9.5″L x 3″W

Weight: 13oz

Output load voltage: 3.7V

Battery capacity: 2,000mAh

Maximum output current: 2,000mAh

Flashlight: LED

