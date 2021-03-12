Reminder: Save 10% on the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor

We have an amazing deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor.
Whether studying, watching videos, or keeping up with friends, you need a monitor that’s friendly with your eyes. The UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor lets you stream content or play games from your phone to a portable, bigger screen. It delivers stunning FHD 1920*1080 resolution visuals with awesome color reproduction. Equipped with an LCD HDR screen, this monitor ensures you enjoy zero distortion and sharp image quality. No need for additional devices, too; it has built-in quad speakers that produce clear sound quality. With Type-C, Mini HD, PD, and Micro USB ports, this portable monitor gives you all the connection interfaces you’ll need on the go.
Here are some of the features:
- FHD 1080P+ HDR. Stunning visuals with awesome color reproduction
- No Splash + Low Blue. Helps prevent eye strain & vision damage
- 178° IPS Full View Angle. Ideal for viewing on-screen with multiple people in narrow space
- Quad 4W Speakers. Provides super high quality stereo output
- Gaming. Type-C supporting data transmission & max 100W powered from Switch
- All Interfaces. Equipped with Type-C, Mini HD, PD & Micro USB ports
- Charging protocol. USB 3.1 protocol allows you to charge your phone while streaming
- Portratit/Landscape. Adjust the monitor according to your needs
Note: Phones that do not have a full-featured Type-C port require an adapter to connect.
- Input power: 15W
- Connections 1
- 1x HDMI
- 1x mini DP
- 1x micro USB OTG
- 1x 3.5mm AUX
- Connections 2
- 2x USB-C (1x support Thunderbolt 3 & USB 3.1, 1x power)
- Physical buttons: 5 buttons (Power, Menu, Down, Up, Exit)
- Built-in speakers
- VESA: 4 holes: 75x75mm
- Driver-free
- Foldable smart cover
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Compatibility
- Xbox One S X/PS4 Pro 2 3/Switch/Raspberry Pi 2 3 4 Zero
- Windows XP/7/8/10
- macOS 9/10
- Linux/Ubuntu
- Android/iOS (iPhone, Samsung, Huawei Mate, Honor, Xiaomi, OPPO, One Plus)
Includes
- UPERFECT 15.6″ Portable Monitor
- HDMI to HDMI cable
- USB-C to USB-C cable
- USB-C to USB-A cable
- Wall charger
- Manual
