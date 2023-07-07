Reminder: RokBlok 2.0 Wireless Portable Record Player

Don’t miss out on our exciting discount at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week! Get a remarkable 9% off the RokBlok 2.0 Wireless Portable Record Player, now priced at just $89.99 instead of the usual $99.

Experience the world’s most compact wireless portable record player with the RokBlok 2.0. Enjoy your vinyl records with mobility and convenience. Simply place the device on top of any record, raise the control lever, and start listening through the built-in speaker. Connect wirelessly to Bluetooth-enabled devices for an enhanced audio experience.

The RokBlok 2.0 is versatile, playing various record formats including 33 ⅓ RPM, 45 RPM singles, EPs, and LPs. Its range of up to 30 feet allows for convenient control from a distance. With a rechargeable battery offering up to 4 hours of continuous play, you can take your music anywhere without interruptions.

Portable. Listen to your favorite records anywhere you can find a flat surface

Listen to your favorite records anywhere you can find a flat surface Place & play. Simply place RokBlok on a record & raise the control lever to start playing

Simply place RokBlok on a record & raise the control lever to start playing Versatile. Plays 33 ⅓ & 45 RPM records, including EPs, LPs & singles

Plays 33 ⅓ & 45 RPM records, including EPs, LPs & singles Wireless connection. Wirelessly send your tunes to any Bluetooth speakers or headphones

Wirelessly send your tunes to any Bluetooth speakers or headphones Wide range. Lets you play your music up to 30ft away

Lets you play your music up to 30ft away Powerful built-in speaker. Delivers a pure analog listening experience anywhere

Delivers a pure analog listening experience anywhere Rechargeable battery. Rock out to your favorite tunes for up to 4 hours on a single charge

You can find out more details about this awesome deal on the RokBlok 2.0 Wireless Portable Record Player over at the Geeky Gadgets Deals store at the link beloq.

Get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals