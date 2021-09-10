Refreshed 2022 Chevrolet Silverado gains a ZR2 model

Chevrolet has introduced the redesigned 2022 Silverado pickup, which it says has major enhancements. Sitting at the top of the line is now Silverado ZR2 promising next level off-road capability. The off-road prowess of the truck was validated at the Best in the Desert off-road racing series.

ZR2 buyers get front and rear E-lockers and Multimatic DSSV dampers. While flagship ZR2 may be the most exciting change for the 2022 model year, it’s certainly not all. The interior of LT and higher models has been redesigned completely with the standard 13.4-inch color touchscreen.

All models also receive a refreshed exterior design and newly available technology. Chevrolet’s new tech includes Super Cruise as an available option on High Country with Chevy Safety Assist on all trims as standard. 2022 also brings an enhanced 2.7-liter turbo high-output engine delivering 20 percent more torque and a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel with increased towing capacity to 13,300 pounds.

