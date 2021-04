Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition coming April 27th

Redmi will apparently be launching a new version of their K40 smartphone this month, the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

The new Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition will apparently get a number of upgrades over the standard K40 smartphone.

The handset is expected to come with a 144Hz display the exact size and resolution is not known as yet, it is also expected to feature a Dimensity 1200 mobile processor.

There will also be a 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging and the handset will come with a fingerprint scanner. Redmi will be announcing this new smartphone a 19:30 Chinese Time on the 27th of april.

Source Myfixguide

