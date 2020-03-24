Redmi K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom Pro smartphones get official

The Redmi K30 Pro comes with a 6.67 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor.

There are two models in the range the K30 Pro and K30 Pro Zoom and the differences between the two handsets are the rear cameras.

The handsets comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a 4700 mAh battery and fat charging.

Both devices come with a 20 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls. The Redmi K30 Pro features a 64 megapixel camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom has a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel, 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera, this handset comes with 3x optical zoom and also 30 hybrid zoom.

Prices for the K30 Pro start at CNY 2,999 which is about $425 at the current exchange rate and CNY 3,799, about $535 for the K30 Pro Zoom.

Source GSM Arena

