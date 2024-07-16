Redmagic 9S Pro Smartphone Launched Internationally

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro is the latest international version smartphone from the renowned gaming brand REDMAGIC. Designed to cater to the needs of bold and relentless gamers, this device is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, UFS 4.0, and LPDDR5X. With up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro ensures that gamers have ample power and space to fuel their gaming experiences. The device’s sleek design and vibrant color options, including Snowfall, Sleet, Cyclone, and Frost, make it a stylish choice for gamers who want to stand out from the crowd.

Performance and Endurance

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro is powered by the innovative Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which features a turbocharged CPU at 3.4GHz and a GPU frequency of 1GHz. This results in a substantial increase in performance while reducing power consumption by 34% for the CPU and 38% for the GPU compared to its predecessor. The device’s advanced architecture and optimized power management ensure that gamers can enjoy smooth, lag-free gameplay even during the most demanding gaming sessions.

To keep the device running for extended periods, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro features a massive 6500mAh battery with 80W quick charging. This combination allows for uninterrupted gaming sessions and up to 56 hours of usage on a single charge. The quick charging technology enables users to rapidly replenish the battery, minimizing downtime and ensuring that the device is always ready for action.

Cooling System and Display

One of the standout features of the REDMAGIC 9S Pro is its advanced cooling system, ICE 13.5. This 11-layer design incorporates a high-speed turbofan that operates quietly at just 4dB, ensuring that the device remains cool even during prolonged gaming sessions. The efficient heat dissipation allows the processor to maintain optimal performance levels without throttling, providing a consistent and enjoyable gaming experience.

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro features a stunning 6.8-inch FHD+ display that uses BOE Q9+ luminescent technology. This innovative display technology delivers vivid colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast, immersing gamers in their favorite titles. The high refresh rate and low latency of the display ensure that every action is displayed instantly, giving gamers a competitive edge in fast-paced games.

Camera and Audio

While primarily designed for gaming, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro does not compromise on its camera capabilities. The device features a 50MP rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), allowing users to capture sharp, detailed images even in challenging lighting conditions. The 16MP front camera is perfect for clear selfies and high-quality video calls, making the REDMAGIC 9S Pro a versatile choice for users who value both gaming and photography.

On the audio front, the REDMAGIC 9S Pro is equipped with dual 1115K speakers that deliver immersive, high-quality sound. The device also supports Snapdragon Sound with DTS:X ULTRA, providing a rich, multidimensional audio experience that enhances the overall gaming immersion. Whether playing games, watching movies, or listening to music, users can expect exceptional audio quality from the REDMAGIC 9S Pro.

Versatility and Accessories

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro offers a range of features and accessories that extend its capabilities beyond gaming. The device’s Gravity X feature enables users to play 3A mobile games with controllers, use the device in host mode on a PC, or connect it to a gaming keyboard and mouse. This versatility makes the REDMAGIC 9S Pro a powerhouse in the user’s pocket for everyday use, seamlessly integrating with multiple devices and peripherals.

REDMAGIC also offers a range of accessories designed to enhance the gaming experience, including the REDMAGIC Shadow Blade GamePad 2, REDMAGIC VC Cooler 5 Pro, REDMAGIC Cyberbuds DAO TWS, 4K REDMAGIC gaming monitor, REDMAGIC gaming mechanical keyboard, and REDMAGIC gaming mouse. These accessories complement the REDMAGIC 9S Pro, providing users with a comprehensive gaming ecosystem that caters to their specific needs and preferences.

Pricing and Availability

The REDMAGIC 9S Pro will be available globally at redmagic.gg starting from July 16th, 2024. Early bird offers will be available from July 23rd, 2024. The device comes in four stunning variants: Snowfall, Sleet, Cyclone, and Frost, with prices ranging from $649 to $799, depending on the configuration. These competitive prices make the REDMAGIC 9S Pro an attractive option for gamers seeking a high-performance device without breaking the bank.

The 9S Pro represents a significant leap forward in mobile gaming technology, combining innovative hardware, advanced cooling, and a range of features designed to enhance the gaming experience. With its powerful processor, ample storage, and long-lasting battery, this device is poised to become the go-to choice for gamers who demand the best performance and versatility from their smartphones.

Source Redmagic



