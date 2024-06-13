GC6 cordless rotary pen tool with smart gesture speed control

If you are searching for a multitool for modelling, crafting or detailed work in your favorite hobby you might be interested in the GC6. A cordless rotary pen tool capable of accepting a variety of different tools and equipped with smart gesture speed control.

A tool that combines precision, versatility, and cutting-edge technology, all in a compact, lightweight design. Meet the GC6, your new go-to device for all your creative tasks. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, this innovative tool is designed to elevate your crafting experience to new heights.

GC6 Key Takeaways : Combines precision, versatility, and cutting-edge technology

Crafted from durable carbon fiber, making it robust and lightweight

Multi-functional, suitable for various materials and tasks

Equipped with a high-efficiency hollow cup motor for smooth operation

Features Smart Motion Control System, Bluetooth connectivity, and OLED display

Powered by a 500mAh high-performance LiPo battery with up to 2 hours of use

Comes with a comprehensive kit of accessories for various projects

Value early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $64 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the official retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Crafted from durable carbon fiber, the GC6 is not only robust but also incredibly lightweight. Its pen-shaped design, complete with a centrally located on/off button, makes it as easy to handle as a fountain pen. This compact and portable tool is perfect for those who need a reliable device on the go. Imagine the convenience of carrying a tool that feels as natural in your hand as a writing instrument, yet is capable of performing intricate tasks with ease. The carbon fiber construction ensures that the pen is not only strong but also resistant to wear and tear, making it a long-lasting addition to your toolkit.

Rechargeable Polishing, Cutting and Engraving Tool

The GC6 is a multi-functional marvel. From carving and engraving to sanding, grinding, and polishing, this rotary pen can handle a variety of materials including plastic, wood, stone, steel, aluminum, gold, glass, ceramics, and crystals. No matter what your project entails, the GC6 has got you covered. Picture yourself effortlessly transitioning from one material to another without needing to switch tools. Whether you’re working on a delicate piece of jewelry or a robust wooden sculpture, the GC6 adapts to your needs, providing consistent performance across different tasks.

Equipped with a high-efficiency hollow cup motor, the GC6 ensures smooth and precise operation. Its low noise and heat generation make it ideal for prolonged use, allowing you to focus on your work without any distractions. Imagine working on a detailed project for hours without the discomfort of excessive noise or heat. The motor’s efficiency not only enhances performance but also extends the tool’s lifespan, ensuring that you get the most out of your investment.

If the GC6 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the GC6 cordless rechargeable pen tool project check out the promotional video below.

The GC6 is packed with smart features that make it incredibly user-friendly. The Smart Motion Control System (SMC) allows for intuitive operation, while Bluetooth connectivity and app control let you customize speed and modes to suit your needs. The OLED display provides real-time information on direction, mode, and battery status, and the smart memory function recalls your last settings for added convenience. Imagine the ease of controlling your tool with a simple swipe on your smartphone or the convenience of having your preferred settings automatically restored every time you use the pen. These smart features make the GC6 not just a tool, but a seamless extension of your creative process.

Powered by a 500mAh high-performance LiPo battery, the GC6 offers up to 2 hours of continuous use. The magnetic charging system ensures quick and hassle-free charging, and you can opt for a carbon fiber magnetic charger holder for even more convenience. Imagine never having to worry about your tool running out of power in the middle of a project. The long-lasting battery life and efficient charging system mean that the GC6 is always ready when you are, making it a reliable companion for all your creative endeavors.

The GC6 comes with a comprehensive kit that includes 30 engraving bits and 9 polishing bits, ensuring you have everything you need for your projects. The reliable chucking system guarantees consistent performance, and the protective carrying bag and compact aluminum storage case make it easy to keep everything organized. Imagine having a complete set of accessories at your fingertips, neatly organized and ready for use. The comprehensive kit not only enhances the tool’s versatility but also ensures that you’re always prepared for any task, big or small.

Elevate your crafting game with the GC6 multitool, a game-changer for anyone passionate about precision and creativity. Imagine the possibilities that open up when you have a tool that combines advanced technology with user-friendly features, all designed to enhance your creative process. The GC6 is more than just a rotary pen; it’s a gateway to a world of endless creative potential.

Source : Kickstarter

