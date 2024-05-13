BOLTZ Mini handheld electric multitool $49

Imagine holding the power to transform your DIY projects and electronic repairs in the palm of your hand. With the BOLTZ MINI, you can experience just that. This ultimate portable electric tool is designed to simplify your workspace and transform the way you tackle your projects. Its compact size and versatile functionality make it the perfect companion for professionals and hobbyists alike.

The BOLTZ MINI is a compact powerhouse that integrates all the essential functions into one sleek, lightweight device. Despite its small size, it packs a punch with its high torque power, allowing you to handle demanding tasks like drilling through tough materials or securely fastening bolts. Say goodbye to the clutter of multiple bulky tools and hello to a streamlined, efficient workspace.

Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the out-of-the-box project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the BOLTZ MINI is its modular design. The interchangeable tool bits allow you to effortlessly switch between tasks, whether you’re unscrewing a delicate component, sanding down rough edges, or drilling precise holes. This adaptability makes it an invaluable asset for anyone who values efficiency and precision in their work. Imagine being able to seamlessly transition from one task to another without the hassle of searching for the right tool.

The BOLTZ MINI also boasts a clever built-in magnetizing function. With the press of a button, you can magnetize the screwdriver bits, ensuring that screws stay securely attached to the bit. No more frustration from dropped or lost screws! This feature alone can save you countless hours and headaches, allowing you to focus on the task at hand without interruptions.

Portability is at the heart of the BOLTZ MINI’s design. It comes with a small canister case that neatly stores the tool and its bits, making it easy to carry with you wherever your projects take you. For those who require a more extensive setup, the BOLTZ MINI also includes a larger case that can accommodate up to 96 tools. Whether you’re working on a small repair at home or tackling a complex project on the go, you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.

If the BOLTZ MINI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the BOLTZ MINI handheld electric multitool project watch the promotional video below.

The BOLTZ MINI is not only powerful and portable but also incredibly user-friendly. Its lightweight and compact form factor ensures that you can work for hours without experiencing fatigue. The intuitive interface makes managing and executing projects a breeze, even for those who are new to DIY or electronic repairs. With the BOLTZ MINI, you’ll feel confident and in control, no matter the task at hand.

To ensure that your BOLTZ MINI is always ready when you are, it features USB-C fast charging capability. Simply plug it into the included standing charger, and you’ll have a fully charged tool in no time. This convenience means you can spend more time focusing on your projects and less time waiting for your tools to charge.

The BOLTZ MINI is more than just a tool; it’s a game-changer for anyone passionate about DIY and electronics. Its versatility, power, and ease of use make it the ultimate portable electric tool. Whether you’re unscrewing, sanding, drilling, or magnetizing, the BOLTZ MINI has you covered. Embrace the power of this innovative device and experience a new level of efficiency and precision in your projects.

Imagine the satisfaction of completing projects faster, with greater ease, and with professional-grade results. The BOLTZ MINI is designed to help you achieve just that. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a DIY enthusiast, this tool will quickly become your trusted companion. Experience the difference the BOLTZ MINI can make in your workspace and unlock your full potential as a maker, repairer, or creator.

